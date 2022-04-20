Watch now: Four takeaways from Normal Community's weird nine-inning win over rival Normal West

NORMAL — It doesn't really matter the sport. When Unit 5 rivals Normal Community and Normal West get together, strange things often happen.

Take Tuesday's Big 12 Conference baseball game at West, for instance.

The Wildcats didn't get a hit the first five innings against NCHS' Kellen Hershberger. West still didn't have a hit in the bottom of the sixth, but scored two runs to tie the game.

It stayed that way until the top of the ninth. The Ironmen's Jacob O'Day, who singled and moved to second on a wild pickoff throw, tagged up on a fly foul ball to first — and ended up scoring the winning run.

"The emotions definitely were a rollercoaster throughout the game," said O'Day. "It was an interesting game, to say the least."

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday's game as both teams try to get some momentum going for the second half of the season. The Ironmen (7-10 overall, 4-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (7-9, 2-3) have a rematch at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at NCHS.

Pitchers dominate

If both teams get pitching the rest of the season like they did Tuesday, watch out.

There were only a combined six hits as pitchers ruled. West's Alex Willey, Heath Hornke and Bryant Henderson struck out 15 and allowed four hits, while Herschberger, Andrew Garrett and O'Day combined for 11 whiffs and two hits.

Hershberger used an assortment of off-speed pitches to keep the Wildcats guessing. He struck out seven before walking the first two batters in the sixth and being relieved by Garrett.

"That's what I really try to focus on. I really don't have the velocity," said Hershberger. "I've got to mix in my off-speed the best as I can."

After being injured last season, Hershberger said Tuesday was "the longest I've pitched in a while." He threw 79 pitches.

None of NCHS' runs were earned as West committed five errors.

Daring baserunning

NCHS head coach Ryan Short didn't hesitate to have O'Day tag up on a pop up in the infield.

"We're always tagging on foul fly balls. We rolled the dice," said Short. "I could look really dumb or really lucky. One or the other. We'll take the fortune."

When the throw got past West third baseman Will Strehl, O'Day decided to dash for home. The throw to the plate hit the back of O'Day's leg as he made an awkward slide for the winning run.

"It was a bad slide, but that's all right," said O'Day. "I caught my cleat into the turf and rolled over it. I'll be fine."

O'Day (3-1) showed that by retiring West in order in the bottom of the inning, getting two strikeouts and a game-ending groundout.

Moving forward

Tuesday's 50-degree conditions seemed balmy after going through the last three weeks since both teams returned from spring break trips to Alabama.

"We are still a team trying to get a little better every day," said Short. "Our losses in Alabama were to four pretty good teams who had been outside for six weeks and we hadn't. We like where we are. Guys are fighting for each other. That's all we can ask for."

West head coach Chris Hawkins is hoping for a couple injured players to return. That includes junior Jesse Courtney, who has committed to Illinois State.

Hawkins said Courtney, who has been out the last two weeks with a concussion, could be ready to pitch in Thursday's game.

"We're grinding and we're gritty," said Hawkins. "We've played one of the better schedules in the state. We played No. 1 and No. 4 on Saturday (Saint Viator and Chicago Brother Rice). I felt today like our hitters just didn't compete like they can. They know that. We're not going to dwell on it ... we're still in the (Big 12) race, but our backs are against the wall."

KBStrong Game

Tuesday was more than just about baseball. The contest was the KBStrong Fighting the Fight Game in honor of Hawkins' long-time friend, Kevin Brown, who died of a glioblastoma brain tumor in June 2019.

The contest was originally supposed to be played April 8 against Washington, where Brown taught and coached. But that contest was rained out. Hawkins asked Short if he would mind honoring Brown on Tuesday and the NCHS coach gladly obliged as funds were raised for the KBStrong Foundation.

West's players wore special jerseys with "#KBSTRONG" above their numbers on the back.

"There was less music between innings and more information (about glioblastoma)," said Hawkins of what he hopes is an annual event. "We did some donations tonight and hopefully the foundation made a little bit. More importantly was just getting the word out there that, you know, when people have the opportunity financially to give hopefully they will."

