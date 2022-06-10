Watch now: Bloomington's Worthman repeats as Big 12 Player of Year

Bloomington High School outfielder Adison Worthman has been named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Intercity players joining Worthman as unanimous selections on the all-Big 12 first team are Purple Raiders’ teammates Cam Anderson, Gage Wolfe, Gentry Lovell and Tyler Dowling, Normal Community’s Chase Wiese and Shea Zbrozek and Normal West’s Eli Hensley, Clint Goodman and Mason Buzicky.

Also part of the first team were NCHS’ Brody Arseneau and Ethan Eberle and West’s Alex Willey.

Intercity second team choices were Jesse Courtney, Bryant Henderson and Heath Hornke of West, Brock Bacus, Jacob O’Day and Kellen Hershberger of NCHS and Zach Spidel, Trey Thompson and Brady Alexander of BHS.

John Shuey of BHS and West’s Andrew Coats received honorable mention.

Pitcher of the Year honors went to Nick Hainline of Peoria Richwoods.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.