NORMAL – Steve Paxson isn’t sure what his University High School baseball team will develop into this spring, but he is intrigued with the possibilities.

“It’s a young group. We have some talent,” Paxson said after the Pioneers defeated Normal Community 10-2 in nonconference action at NCHS. “But it’s two steps forward and one step back sometimes. Today we took a good step in the right direction.”

With three freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup, U High exhibited enough patience to draw 12 walks while improving to 8-5.

“Credit to their hitters for being patient when they were ahead in the count,” said Ironmen coach Ryan Short. “They came out guns blazing. As many coaches have wisely said, sometimes you’re the windshield and today we were the bug.”

Marshall plan

Grant Marshall, the second of three U High pitchers, picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Marshall struck out two and walked one.

“I thought if we could find a lead and get to Grant, I thought we would be in good shape,” Paxson said. “He does a really good job of mixing spin for us.”

Eli Kieser started for the Pioneers and allowed two runs in three-plus innings. Cameron Clifton pitched the seventh.

U High offense

The Pioneers scored twice in the first inning and took a 6-1 lead in the fourth with four more. Knocking in runs for U High during that rally were Carson Stevens, Charlie Vercruysse and Max Willie.

Connor MacMillan and Marshall picked up fifth-inning RBIs. Marshall, who reached base four times in five plate appearances, added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

“We kept the intensity up pretty much the whole game,” Paxson said. “Hopefully we can continue to do that and continue to grow.”

Rare mistake

A misplayed fly ball in the opening inning led to two unearned runs against NCHS starter Kaileb Hackman.

“That was the first playable fly ball in 13 games that hit the ground,” said Short, whose team is 8-5. “That was an outlier.”

Ironmen runs

NCHS scored in the first inning when a Chase Wiese sacrifice fly brought home Riley Hendren and in the fourth as Troy McLeese singled, took third on a Jacob O’Day double and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

“Our bugaboo right now offensively is we’re not putting together three-plus plate appearances whether it’s a hit or a walk,” Short said. “We will, but not today.”

