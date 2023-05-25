Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON – The ability to turn one run into more runs was a gift that kept on giving for the University High School baseball team Thursday.

And with Florida State recruit Matt Sauser mixing his pitches well on the mound, the Pioneers sailed to a 13-1 win over the hosts in a semifinal of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional at Howard Saar Field.

U High put up five multi-run innings while improving to 20-15 and faces Champaign Central for the regional championship Saturday at 11 a.m.

BHS’ season ended at 20-14.

The Pioneers scored twice in the top of the first. Sauser singled, courtesy runner Deegan Aeilts was sacrificed to second, took third on a ground out and continued home when the throw trying to nab him at third was wild.

Grant Marshall walked and carried home the second run when Braden Deverman tripled to deep right field.

Singles from Trey Thompson, John Shuey and Miguel Espindola produced a BHS run in the bottom of the opening frame. But Sauser limited the damage by ringing up two strikeouts with runners at first and third.

“It was a momentum thing,” said U High coach Steve Paxson. “After you score some, usually a team comes back and punches you. I thought he battled out of that bottom of the first which really gave us a huge lift. Our guys started to believe after that.”

Sauser led off the third sprinting all the way to second base on a wild pitch after striking out. Connor MacMillan’s bunt single came before Marshall’s sacrifice fly drove in Aeilts. MacMillan rushed home on a wild pitch to boost the Pioneers lead to 4-1.

U High added two in the third as Max Wille’s bouncer caromed high off first base and allowed Devan Tupper to score. Wille scored from second base on a Sauser infield hit.

“I didn’t feel like we gave up a lot of hard-hit balls early in the game,” Purple Raiders coach Steve Clapp said. “They just kept finding a way and kept scoring.”

The Pioneers tacked on four in the fifth with runs scoring on Eli Kieser’s safety squeeze, Tupper’s single and two wild pitches. Charlie Vercruysse, Marshall and Deverman produced RBIs in a three-run seventh.

“It really helped top to bottom all of us hitting,” Sauser said of U High’s 15-hit attack. “Guys were laying down bunts. Guys were aggressive on the basepaths. The offense made it easy to pitch.”

Sauser allowed just two hits after the first inning. The right-hander struck out 11 and walked two in 5⅓ innings.

“I thought the first inning we kind of got on his fastball,” said Clapp. “He made some adjustments going to his secondary stuff. Compliments to their kid. He’s going to Florida State for a reason.”

Six of Sauser’s strikeouts came on called strike threes while five were swinging.

“The slider and curve were really working. That’s my bread and butter so I’m going to stick with it when it’s working,” Sauser said. “I was confident out there. I felt good, felt smooth. My control felt sharp. Everything was tight moving and I was locating everything.”

“I thought he was awesome,” said Paxson. “He’s really peaking at the right time. I hope I get another chance to throw him.”

Gavin Swartz took over for Sauser with two on and one out in the sixth and struck out two. Marshall allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh.

Starter Tyler Dowling took the loss for BHS. John Shuey had two of the Raiders’ five hits.

Photos: Normal University High at Bloomington 3A regional baseball