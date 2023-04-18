NORMAL – A rough beginning cost Normal Community High School starting pitcher Jacob O’Day three runs in the first two innings Tuesday at NCHS.

It did not, however, cost O’Day his composure.

“I thought Jacob O’Day did a really good job pitching through some adversity there at the beginning,” NCHS coach Ryan Short said after the Ironmen secured a 9-4 Big 12 Conference victory over Normal West. “He was really, really strong in the middle innings.”

O’Day (5-1) allowed three earned runs, struck out nine and walked two over 5⅔ innings as NCHS improved to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12.

The unit 5 rivals meet again Thursday in a 4:30 p.m. encounter at West.

“It’s just baseball. We had to battle through it,” O’Day said. “An error here or there doesn’t really hurt us that much because we have our bats that will automatically just put us right back in the game. I just focused on staying linear throughout my entire routine so I stay in the zone.”

West (5-8, 2-3) swiped four bases in the first inning. Leadoff batter Will Strehl was hit by a pitch, stole second and came around to score as Sam DesCarpentrie doubled to right field.

The Wildcats went ahead 2-0 when courtesy runner Roman DeJaynes stole home on the back end of a double steal with Blake Crancer.

A walk to Riley Hendren, a stolen base, Owen Cavanaugh’s infield hit and a run-scoring Kaileb Hackman ground out gave the Ironmen their initial run in the bottom of the first.

West scored an unearned run in the second before NCHS broke loose for six runs in the third.

O’Day’s two-run triple to deep left-center field, doubles by Hendren and Ryan Theile and singles from Troy McLeese, Cavanaugh and Ethan Eberle vaulted the Ironmen into a 7-3 advantage.

“When one person on a team has a good hit, all the hits just keep rolling in,” said O’Day. “It’s like poetry in motion."

West starter Jesse Courtney allowed nine runs in 4⅔ innings.

“If you would have told me they’re going to score six runs against Jesse Courtney in the third inning, I would have bet every cent I own that wasn’t going to happen,” Wildcats coach Chris Hawkins said “You’ve got to give them some credit. Hopefully we continue to learn on some things and hopefully next time out we’ll be better.”

Crancer’s third single brought home DeJaynes in the fifth for the final West tally.

NCHS tacked on a pair in the fifth. Chase Wiese doubled and scored on a wild pitch. O’Day was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Hudson Burrows crossed the plate as Eberle grounded out.

Short was pleased how O’Day made adjustments on the mound.

“He was relying on his fastball early. It felt like he was up in the zone a little bit, and they made him pay for it,” said Short. “Later on, he got the ball down around the knees, and defensively we made some plays behind him. When he’s down, he’s really tough.”

McLeese finished off the NCHS victory with 1⅓ innings of relief.

Hendren, McLeese and Cavanaugh, the Ironmen's 1-2-3 hitters, each had two of NCHS' 10 hits.

