NORMAL – Fighting a ferocious wind and racing an approaching storm, Normal Community High School’s Ethan Eberle stood tall Thursday at Normal West.

“It was a challenge but I battled adversity and kept pitching the way I always have been,” Eberle said after tossing a two-hit shutout in the Ironmen’s 3-0 victory over West. “It wasn’t fun with it starting to rain halfway through the game. Don’t let it get to your mind and keep rolling and doing it for my team.”

Eberle struck out 14 and walked two as NCHS bumped its record to 13-5 and 5-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

The 6-foot-5 junior left-hander, who pitched a five-inning perfect game last week, has not allowed an earned run this season in 27⅔ innings while fanning 55, walking eight and allowing just five hits.

“He was very, very good,” said Ironmen coach Ryan Short. “When he didn’t throw a first-pitch strike, he was almost always 1-1. He had command of a lot of pitches. This wind is tough pitch in, and he did a really good job.”

Nick Haslett had both West hits off Eberle, an infield hit in the fourth inning and a single to left field in the sixth.

“That’s a good ball club over there, and Eberle really pitched it well in the wind,” Wildcats coach Christ Hawkins said. “We tip our caps to him tonight.”

Another fine outing

West starter Sam Beirne matched Eberle for the first five innings. Beirne left after 6⅓ innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

“We’re really proud of Sam Beirne. He worked extremely hard in the offseason,” said Hawkins. “He can pitch backward (starting batters with off speed pitches), and he’s got movement on his fastball. He really competed.”

“Sam Beirne pitched fantastic for Normal West,” Short said. “Hats off to him.”

West flashes leather

West (5-9, 2-4 Big 12) helped Beirne wriggle out of trouble by turning double plays in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

“Our defense really played well behind him,” said Hawkins. “He got in a couple jams, and our defense stepped up for him. They pulled together.”

Winning rally

NCHS scored all three runs in the sixth inning.

Kaileb Hackman started the rally with an infield hit and was sacrificed to second by Chase Wiese. Jacob O’Day was hit by a pitch before Ryan Theile’s double to right-center field drove home Hackman.

Kyle Beaty’s single to right brought in O’Day and courtesy runner Hudson Burrows.

“It’s not a day to drive the ball in the gaps,” Short said. “So we did a good job of small balling it a little bit.”

Taking a chance

After Haslett’s fourth-inning hit, he moved to second on a passed ball and was sacrificed to third by Blake Crancer.

With two outs, Haslett tried to steal home but was thrown out by Eberle on a close play at the plate.

“We were trying to make something happen,” said Hawkins. “With the left-hander, we felt like he wasn’t really looking at us much so we took a shot at it. It was bang, bang.”

Eberle redemption

Eberle (4-0) was reached for an extra inning run in a West victory last season.

“I wanted to come back and show them who I really am and how I can beat them,” he said.

Besides excellent velocity, Eberle’s curve ball featured a sharp, downward break.

“With my curve I had a lot of chases and misses. It was working really well,” said Eberle. “My two-seam fastball, the way I throw it, it moves a lot.”

A high major college recruit, Eberle declined to identify finalists to bring him to their campus.

“Hopefully here soon I will make a decision,” he said.

