NORMAL – The Bloomington High School baseball team stunned Normal Community with five ringing doubles that were part of a six-run, game-tying rally in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday at NCHS.

In the bottom of the inning, the Ironmen went small and took home an 8-7 victory.

Kyle Beaty scored from third base on Owen Cavanaugh’s infield chopper as NCHS escaped with a victory that appeared to be well in hand after six frames.

“Owen had the option to bunt there and he went with the swinging bunt,” joked Ironmen coach Ryan Short, whose team hiked its records to 20-8 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12 Conference. “That works just fine.”

Beaty was hit by a pitch to start the winning rally. Dexter Niekamp walked and Jacob O’Day singled to load the bases. After BHS left fielder Trey Thompson made a diving catch of a Riley Hendren drive, Cavanaugh got just enough of the ball.

Purple Raiders third baseman Miguel Espindola charged the slowly hit grounder and shoveled it with his glove to catcher Evan Reed, but Beaty slid in to narrowly beat the force out.

“Owen just had to do his job and put the ball in play,” Beaty said. “I was able to get a good jump and get there to score.”

Building a lead

After BHS scored a run in the top of the first, the Ironmen pushed across two in their initial turn.

Hendren walked and scored on a Chase Wiese double to deep center field. Wiese took third on a balk and scored on a wild pitch.

Troy McLeese walked and scored on a Hendren sacrifice fly in the second. NCHS stroked six hits in a four-run third as Ryan Thiele, McLeese, Niekamp and Cavanaugh knocked in runs.

McLeese stellar for six

Ironmen starter McLeese limited BHS (18-10, 8-4 Big 12) to four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one with his left-handed, sidearm offerings.

“He was fantastic,” BHS coach Steve Clapp said. “He doesn’t throw real hard, but he’s unorthodox coming from underneath there. He kept us off balance. We weren't getting a lot of hard contact so kudos to him.”

Not done yet

The Raiders came back from a 7-1 deficit to tie in the seventh.

“It’s Intercity baseball so you expect it to get interesting. They’re not going to give up,” said Short. “I thought Troy and Parker (Michels) and Jacob (O’Day) all threw quality pitches, and we didn’t make defensive mistakes. They put good swings on good pitches.”

Thompson, John Shuey, Zach Spidle, Parker Gilmore and Reed all doubled and Shuey brought home the tying run when Gilmore drew a bases-loaded walk in his second plate appearance of the inning.

“Compliments to our guys. We grinded in the seventh and strung together a lot of quality at-bats,” Clapp said. “I’m proud of our kids and the fight. But the lesson we’ve got to learn is we can’t get behind by six against a team of that caliber.”

