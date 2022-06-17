NCHS leading way for Mike Brown Memorial High School Senior All-Star Baseball Games

NORMAL — Normal Community leads the way with 11 players as rosters have been set for the Mike Brown Memorial High School Senior All-Star Baseball Games on Monday at the Corn Crib.

The Intercity and Area square off in two 7-inning games beginning at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Most valuable player awards will be given after each game.

Representing NCHS will be Brock Bacus, Alex Bracero, Kellen Hershberger, Brandon Roberson, Brody Arseneau, Andrew Garrett, Joey Kahwaji, Zander Morrison, Ozzie Mulhauser, Ben Railey and Shea Zbrozek.

Big 12 Conference champion Bloomington players include Cam Anderson, Nate Johnson, Brennon Reed, Kaden Stewart, Gentry Lovell and Gage Wolfe. Selections from Central State Eight champion University High are Jack Bach, Evan Jones, Evan Kechel, Jake Swartz, Chase Adams, Matt Armstrong and Carson Beal.

Normal West's Clint Goodman, Eli Hensley Joe Jefferson, Ben Talley, Alex Willey, Andrew Coats, Bryant Henderson and Camden Minster were picked along with Tyler Sears and Isaac Whitaker of Central Catholic.

Olympia leads the Area with five players — Riley McCallister, Cole Kindred, Adam Swartzendruber, Drew O'Donnell and Zach O'Donnell. Three schools have three players each selected — Porter Conn, Blake Roundtree and Tanner Holoch of LeRoy; Trent Koehler, Sean Raffa and Daulton Miller of Lincoln; and Courson Zach, Brayson Smith and Chase Wagers of Mahomet-Seymour.

Four schools have two players each — Caden Sepich and Keon Simmons of Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Andrew Dardis and Braiden Elliott of Tri-Valley; JJ Boles and Matt Montaya of Eureka; and Landon Horning and Bryce Bell of Delavan.

The rest of the Area team includes Chase Martin of Roanoke-Benson, Fieldcrest's Clayton Shirley, Hunter Brewer of GCMS, Clinton's Wes Harrold and Ryan Rafferty of Prairie Central.

Head coaches will be Andy Turner of Heyworth for the Area and U High's Steve Paxson for the Intercity.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.