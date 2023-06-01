BLOOMINGTON – Drilling the second pitch of the game up the middle for a single, Normal Community’s Riley Hendren served notice the Ironmen were ready to battle Minooka ace Ryan Anderson.

Yet when the Ironmen could squeeze just one run out of five hits over the first four innings, Anderson toughened considerably.

“You don’t want to let a No. 1 pitcher get settled in,” Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said. “Once Ryan did get settled in, you saw what he’s capable of.”

NCHS mustered just one baserunner over the final three innings and the Indians’ bats did just enough against Ironmen standout Ethan Eberle to snare a 4-1 victory in a semifinal of the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional on Thursday at Horenberger Field.

Minooka (23-13) meets defending state champion Edwardsville for the sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. NCHS’ season ends at 25-10.

Top flight matchup

A junior right-hander, Anderson has committed to sign with Arizona. A junior lefty, Eberle is a Louisville recruit.

Both showed velocity, command and devilish breaking stuff.

“Two of the top juniors in the state, two of the top pitchers overall in the state. Illinois baseball is really wealthy with the talent on the field today,” said NCHS coach Ryan Short.

“I thought he (Anderson) did a really good job commanding his secondary pitches. In high school, if you do a good job commanding your secondary pitches — which Eb does really well too — you’re going to win a lot of games.”

“They both pitched fantastic. Ethan is a heckuva pitcher with a bright future,” Petrovic said. “It was a battle. We knew it would be.”

Breaking through

The Ironmen opened the game with singles from Hendren and Owen Cavanaugh. But Anderson wriggled out of the jam with two strikeouts and a pop out.

In the second, Dexter Niekamp walked with two outs, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Kyle Beaty’s single to right-center field.

“He’s a pretty good pitcher,” said Niekamp, whose fourth-inning single was the last of NCHS’ five hits. “He just gets better as you see him more. He had a pretty good slider and curve ball.”

Minooka on the board

The Indians scored a third-inning run on a one-out Isaac Goddard double down the right-field line and a Nate George single to left.

A Sully Minor double to deep left-center field, a passed ball and a CJ Deckinga sacrifice fly in the fourth handed Minooka a 2-1 lead.

A dropped third strike and a bunt single set up Deckinga’s two-run single to left in the sixth.

“You get some guys on and try to make some things happen,” Petrovic said. “We got a couple clutch hits, our situational hitting was good and our small ball was good, all the things we preach in practice.”

Final pitching lines

Anderson (9-3) struck out seven and walked one.

“Ryan Anderson was special again today,” said Petrovic. “We’ve been fortunate to make this run quite a few times, and it really does come down to the guy on the bump a lot.”

Eberle (8-1) gave up two earned runs after allowing just one earned run in 52 innings all season. He struck out eight and issued only an intentional walk after walking the first two batters he faced.

Youth is served

NCHS started just three seniors and has a junior-dominated roster.

“We’ll be solid,” Short said of 2024. “I really appreciate our six seniors. Their freshman year was the beginning of COVID, and they fought through a lot of adversity. This season has just been a joy led by those six seniors.”

Deckinga is a sophomore whose three RBIs Thursday doubled his season total. Fellow sophomores Goddard, shortstop Brayden Zilis and catcher Carter Lennington also were in the starting lineup.

“We made a little bit of a commitment to change late in the season,” said Petrovic. “Some young kids earned their way here. They have stepped up and played really well since they’ve been up with us, and they’ve only been up for two weeks. They’re good players, they’re special.”

