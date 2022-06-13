 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

League champion University High places six on Central State Eight all-star baseball first team

061921-blm-spt-7uhigh

U High pitcher Chase Adams threw against Sacred Heart during early innings of the IHSA 2A third place game Friday, June 18, 2021, at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Six members of University High School's baseball team that won the Central State Eight Conference title were named to the all-league squad.

Seniors Jake Swartz, Chase Adams, Jack Bach and Evan Jones were joined by junior Matt Sauser and sophomore Charlie Vercruysse. Matt Armstrong and Carson Beal were special mention choices.

The Central State Eight also announced all-league selections in four other spring sports.

041622-blm-spt-2bhstrack

University High's Delaney Fitzgerald, left, passes Celia Barbieri of Urbana in the 3,200-meter run as Fitzgerald went on to win the event with a school-record 10:41.66 during last month's Bloomington Girls Track and Field Invitational at Fred Carlton Field.

U High, which finished second in the Class 1A State Meet, had 13 selections to the girls track and field all-league squad — seniors Delaney Fitzgerald, Jade Carthans, Naomi Elliott, Sydnee Scott and Sawyer Schoon; juniors Allie Zastrow and Anna Barr; sophomores Reese Mitchell, Ciera Turner, Jersey Jones, Karianna Merriweather and Rachel Ogunleye; and freshman Zoe Carter.

Bree Cordray 1 052022.JPG

Normal University's Bree Cordray (8) in the first period against Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday during Girls soccer regional championship at Warrensburg High School.

Seniors Elise Luallen and Bree Cordray made the all-league girls soccer team for U High, which finished fourth in the Class 1A State Tournament. Special mention went to Alison Heller, Adriana Crabtree and Olivia Checchi. 

The boys track and field team had all-league picks in senior Ryan Rice, junior Brandt Henderson and sophomore Bradyn McFarland. Konnor Bouman and Nick Molitor were special mention.

Senior Brooke Cordray was joined by juniors Maddie Adams, Adi Rumler and Lauryn Blemler on the all-league softball team with Jordyn Roop and Kylee Isaac earning special mention.

The boys tennis team had three all-league selections in junior Abhay Hiredesai, junior Yajath Narra and freshman Chase Boester. Vivaan Bommareddi, Jishnu Satheeshreddy and Buvinnash Vinothasha were special mention choices.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

