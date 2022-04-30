Kindred: ‘Small town guy’ Andy Turner at home coaching Heyworth baseball

Andy Turner was head baseball coach at Normal West High School, enrollment 1,624, and Normal Community, enrollment 2,094. He was athletic director at NCHS, Maine South (2,383) and Glenbrook South (3,100).

Look at that and you’d peg him as a big-school guy. Truth is, he’s never felt more at home than this spring as head baseball coach at Heyworth, enrollment 258.

Turner retired from education in 2020 from Maine South, but served as interim A.D. last year at Glenbrook South. His return to Central Illinois has meant a return to baseball … and his roots.

“I grew up in Williamsburg, Iowa, and Williamsburg is just like Heyworth,” Turner said. “I’m in the realm that I grew up in. Working at the bigger schools in my career has been outside of my realm. I’ve been a small town guy since I started this deal.”

Turner also is a baseball guy and brought an impressive resume to Heyworth, where some of his former players live. He had a 113-60 record in five seasons at Normal West, winning two regional titles, and went 77-33 at NCHS from 2003-05. The Ironmen won two regionals and reached the 2004 Class AA Elite Eight. It adds up to a 190-93 record with four regional championships and an Elite Eight.

The past 16 years were spent as an A.D., including 11 at Normal Community (2005-16). Now, he’s back in uniform and teaching/coaching the game he loves. Heyworth headed into the weekend with a 6-14 record, but Turner says the Hornets have “consistently gotten better.”

“I have to tell you, I’ve had a lot of fun,” he said following a 10-5 loss Wednesday to Deer Creek-Mackinaw. “I enjoy watching the growth that’s taken place. We do some things that I think they enjoy doing too, so that’s been fun.

“To this point from 2005, I’ve been around some fantastic coaches. I got to be with those people and part of those teams that have been state champions and regional champions and sectional champions. I learned a lot of good things in many areas of sports, not just baseball.”

Turner is relishing the chance to incorporate what he’s learned. His involvement with winning coaches and programs as an A.D. made him feel like “I’ve been coaching all along.”

Still, Heyworth has provided him the opportunity to “go back and run your own ship a little bit with some ideas that maybe you didn’t know in the past.”

Wednesday, the Hornets led Dee-Mack 4-3 entering the sixth inning. A couple of defensive breakdowns helped the visitors rally for four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Afterward, Turner was calm and reassuring with his players.

“Quite frankly, I could blow my stack right now, but that’s not what we need,” he said. “I’m pleased with our effort. It’s just the little technical things that make you better … we’re getting reminded of that every day, but we don’t always do it. I think that’s just part of the growth pattern that has to take place.”

Baseball will be a big part of Turner’s summer as well. He will manage the Normal CornBelters and be assisted by veteran Normal West head coach Chris Hawkins, Turner’s former assistant at West.

They will be coaching college-age players in the Prospect League. Turner looks forward to helping them improve, but for now is focused on growing Heyworth baseball.

“We’re going to get better and this is just a process we’re going through,” he said. “Our kids just have to weather the storm a little bit. But we still have something in the tank that we haven’t shown yet. That’s the best part about this right now.”

Turner smiled as the sun dipped lower in the west sky. It was setting for the day, but not the season.The small town guy is coaching a small town team.

And loving every minute.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

