Kindred: Fieldcrest baseball plays on with low numbers, large hearts

The theme is drummed into us from an early age: strength in numbers, the more the merrier, bigger is better. Real or imagined, we deem it true in many cases.

A wonderful counter argument is playing out this spring at Fieldcrest High School, where the baseball program consists of 11 players. Five are freshmen.

At times, veteran coach Mark Brown has had the minimum nine players available on game day. Yet, they play on and play for one another.

The best example came Wednesday, when the Knights trailed visiting Tri-Valley 4-0 in the fifth inning and 6-4 in the seventh. A four-run fifth tied the game. A three-run rally in the seventh won it, 7-6.

The players mobbed junior Carter Stimpert at first base after his walk-off single to right field. Well, they gathered around him. Eleven isn’t enough for a mob.

The Knights are proving it is plenty for a baseball team, even if it is the fewest players Brown has had in his 20 years as coach. Typically, he said, he has had 17 to 23.

“Basketball season ended and there were about five or six guys between the sophomore and freshman classes who said, in their terms, they were burned out,” Brown said. “That changed everything. We kind of went into panic mode.

“For the first time ever, we had an all call for the high school to meet and explain to the boys what the situation was, that with 11 guys, you’re flirting with not being able to play games.”

Initially, Brown sought to change the minds of those who had played in the past, hoping to “keep them out (for baseball) and keep them interested.”

“They weren’t interested,” he said. “After about a week and a half, I said, ‘You know what, it is what it is. These (11) are my guys and we’re going to work our tails off to make it work.’”

Wednesday’s win upped Fieldcrest’s record to 6-9. The Knights are not a laughing stock. As one fan was overheard saying after the walk-off win, “These guys just never quit. They haven’t quit all year.”

That is a credit to Brown and assistant coaches Ron Kreiser and Austin Price. But mostly, it is a testament to the players, who have found a way for three seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and five freshmen to form a strong and unique bond.

“We’ve grown as a team and as individuals,” senior Clayton Shirley said. “We’ve become really close friends with each other.

“My mindset (coming in) was that we weren’t going to be that good, but you have (freshman) Jordan Heider over at second base making plays that I’ve never seen before. I’m thankful to have them (the freshmen) on this team and having their heart all the way throughout the season.”

Wednesday was Senior Night. Without the freshmen, there would not have been a season, let alone a night to honor Shirley and fellow seniors Timmy Luckey and Kade Buchanan.

Photos of the seniors hung from the chain link fence near the Fieldcrest dugout. On the field, a snapshot of their season played out: a slow start followed by a resilient comeback.

Fieldcrest went undefeated last week with wins over Lexington, rival El Paso-Gridley and Fisher. They lost Monday at LeRoy, but bounced back against Tri-Valley.

“There are a lot of good things (happening),” Luckey said. “We came into the season a little disappointed that some upperclassmen didn’t come out. But after the first couple of practices we were like, ‘You know, we’re going to do this without them. If they don’t want to be here, they don’t want to be here.’

“We started doing it without them. It was a rough start. There was a lot of experience to be had. Coach said our learning curve is very, very small and I think we’re finally hitting that curve at the right speed.”

Luckey predicted the Knights will be “a dangerous team” by the postseason. It could be argued they already are.

When you have players who pull for one another, never give up and do whatever is asked of them, there is danger for opponents.

“We just show up and work hard every day,” Buchanan said. “Every game is a new game. We just have to play our game. It’s the same with practices … show up and work on things we need to work on.”

There have been challenges. An elbow injury to junior catcher Coltin Perry has forced freshman Tyler Serna to catch for the first time in his life. He has done an admirable job. Perry is playing again, but has not yet been cleared to catch and throw to bases.

Luckey suffered an arm injury warming up prior to the LeRoy game. He has been cleared to swing a bat and served as the designated hitter against Tri-Valley.

And on Wednesday, a Fieldcrest player fouled a pitch and the ball hit him in the face. He stayed in the game. It was impressive.

For the first time, Brown has players turning in grade sheets to him weekly. The team cannot afford for anyone to become ineligible.

He also is working to recruit players at Fieldcrest’s middle school/junior high. The current eighth-grade class has nine and possibly 10 players who could join the high school program next year.

That would boost the Knights’ numbers closer to the norm during Brown’s tenure. If it doesn’t happen, they’ll make due. This year’s team has proven that.

“It could have been a negative, but it’s been a positive,” Brown said. “Our kids have been awesome. They’ve never used that (low numbers) as an excuse. They show up every day and just want to play.”

Play on, Knights.

All 11 of you.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

