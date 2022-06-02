Kindred: Even rivals pulling for LeRoy and its classy coach, Wayne Meyer

After 20 years as baseball coach at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley high school and middle school, Dustin White has accumulated a closet full of GCMS red and black.
But yellow?
“I own zero pieces of yellow clothing,” White said Wednesday morning.
That meant there was shopping to do prior to Friday. White seeks to attend the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament semifinals at Peoria wearing LeRoy’s school colors, which technically are maroon and gold. Yellow is close enough.
Why would a Heart of Illinois Conference rival coach go to such lengths for LeRoy’s noon game against Louisville North Clay at Dozer Park? Easy. It’s the respect White has for veteran LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer.
“If I can find some yellow to wear on Friday, I will wear it proudly in support of him and the LeRoy Panthers,” White said. “If you had asked me who’s the one coach I want to see get there who I coach against, he would be No. 1 on that list.”
Meyer is that kind of guy. To know him is to root for him, whether he’s coaching in his first state finals after 26 years or, as he was in December 2016, undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant.
White estimates that between middle school and high school baseball, he and Meyer have met as coaches 40 to 45 times. They also have been on the Area coaching staff together for two or three Pantagraph All-Star Games.
This spring, GCMS had a 5-4 walkoff win over LeRoy in a regular-season thriller.
“I’ve gotten to know him really well,” White said. “We communicate fairly frequently through texts. It’s always one of the dates on the calendar that I look forward to playing because it’s a good thing to see him and talk to him. It’s always a fun day. He’s just a class act, a great guy.”
That is the consensus regarding Meyer, an assistant basketball coach at LeRoy who needed seven hours of dialysis treatment each night during the Panthers’ run to the 2016 Class 1A state championship.
He learned in July 2015 he had only one kidney and it was about half the normal size. The kidney was wearing out, so Meyer began his nightly dialysis and was put on a transplant list. A match was found in December 2016.
He still has periodic blood work to make sure all is well. So far so good for a 50-year-old coach and English teacher who loves LeRoy with all his heart. The community loves him back, making this state finals trip, after 436 victories as the Panthers’ head coach, so sweet.
“I started at LeRoy in the mid-90s when I was 22 years old,” said Meyer, a Watseka High School and Eureka College grad. “I was fortunate enough to get the head coaching job when I was 24. It’s a community that has been incredibly supportive of me and has backed me. When I had my health scare, they had my back.
“To be able to represent the community, the town and the school district in all aspects of this means a great deal to me. I’ve talked to a lot of people and I tell them, ‘This is for everybody. Just enjoy it.’”
Meyer has followed that advice, reveling in the Panthers’ postseason run of narrow wins. Yet, he has stayed true to who he is.
“That’s one of the great things about being around a long time … it’s great satisfaction watching the kids celebrate,” Meyer said. “I just tried to stay out of the way of everybody … just let them enjoy it. The kids got to dogpile and they’ll never forget that.”
Taking this all in from the stands has been Mark Edmundson, LeRoy’s head basketball coach and a close friend of Meyer. Edmundson knows how rare it is to have a state tournament run, saying it takes a good team, good chemistry and a bit of luck.
It helps to have a coach with a steady hand and calm exterior.
“If anybody deserves this, it’s him,” Edmundson said of Meyer. “He has a very even keel, a great demeanor. He’s an English teacher, so he’s a very good speaker, a great communicator.
“All of his kids love him, all of his alums love him. They stay in contact with him and they come back to games, make a point to come and see him. He’s just an incredibly popular coach and a popular teacher, too.”
That was clear during Meyer’s health issues and not just in LeRoy. Mark Brown has coached against Meyer for 20 years as the head baseball coach at Fieldcrest. He watched Meyer deal with his medical problems and marveled at how the LeRoy coach “kept it all pretty low key.”
“I know he had just got done with some of that right before one of the Pantagraph All-Star Games,” Brown said. “If you didn’t know it, you would have never known he was going through something. That’s just kind of how Wayne is. I know as a conference we were all rallying around him and hoping for the best.”
The “best” was a successful transplant. This state tournament stuff is awfully good, too. The Panthers are guaranteed a trophy and have made their coach feel “young at heart.”
If you know him, you’re rooting for him … in maroon, gold or, yes, yellow.
LeRoy High School center Matt Chastain, right, celebrates with teammates and fans after the Panthers won the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy's Matt Chastain (22) takes a 3-point shot over Chicago Leo's Terrence Lee during their Class 1A state championship game at Peoria on March 12. Chastain scored 21 points in that 38-35 win on his way to earning Pantagraph Player of the Year honors.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) drives on the basket through Leo defenders guard Okeitho Marshall (33) and forward Jamil Green (11) as LeRoy goes on to win their IHSA Class 1A championship game in March 2016 at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy High School coach Mark Edmundson gathers the Panthers for a timeout during their Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Edmundson returned as coach three years ago following a seven-year hiatus from basketball.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) and coach Mark Edmundson find something to be cheerful about during halftime of their IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) congratulates teammate Noah Perry (21) after Perry drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Chicago Leo in the IHSA Class 1A state championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy forward Noah Perry, left, is mobbed by teammates after the Panthers won the IHSA Class 1A state championship over Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Perry scored a game winning 3-point shot in a 38-35 victory.
LeRoy's Nick Perry (44) hugs teammate Brett Egan after the Panthers won the IHSA Class 1A stae championship Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Noah Perry sank the game-winning 3-point shot after a pass from Matt Chastain for a 38-35 win over Chicago Leo.
LeRoy High School assistant coach Wayne Meyer and junior forward Brett Egan celebrate Saturday after the Panthers' basketball team won the Class 1A state championship at Carver Arena in Peoria. Meyer learned in July he needs a kidney transplant and undergoes seven hours of dialysis each night.
The LeRoy High School boys basketball defeats Leo to win the IHSA Class 1A state basketball championship at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy High School center Matt Chastain, right, celebrates with teammates and fans after the Panthers won the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) loses the ball after a foul by Chicago Leo forward Darias Oliver during their IHSA Class 1A state championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy's Matt Chastain (22) takes a 3-point shot over Chicago Leo's Terrence Lee during their Class 1A state championship game at Peoria on March 12. Chastain scored 21 points in that 38-35 win on his way to earning Pantagraph Player of the Year honors.
At right: LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) drives on the basket through Leo defenders guard Okeitho Marshall (33) and forward Jamil Green (11) as LeRoy goes on to win their IHSA Class 1A championship game in March 2016 at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy forward Noah Perry (21) takes a 3-point shot against Chicago Leo during their IHSA Class 1A championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy guard Nick Perry (44) drives on the basket against Chicago Leo guard Darius Branch (2) during their Class 1A state championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy fans cheer during the Panthers' IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) drives against Chicago Leo forward Darias Oliver during their IHSA Class 1A state championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy High School coach Mark Edmundson gathers the Panthers for a timeout during their Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Edmundson returned as coach three years ago following a seven-year hiatus from basketball.
LeRoy coach Mark Edmundson instructs the Panthers during their IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy forward Noah Perry (21) find a path to the basket during their IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) and coach Mark Edmundson find something to be cheerful about during halftime of their IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy center Matt Chastain (22) congratulates teammate Noah Perry (21) after Perry drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Chicago Leo in the IHSA Class 1A state championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy forward Noah Perry, left, is mobbed by teammates after the Panthers won the IHSA Class 1A state championship over Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Perry scored a game winning 3-point shot in a 38-35 victory.
LeRoy's Nick Perry (44) hugs teammate Brett Egan after the Panthers won the IHSA Class 1A stae championship Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Noah Perry sank the game-winning 3-point shot after a pass from Matt Chastain for a 38-35 win over Chicago Leo.
LeRoy High School assistant coach Wayne Meyer and junior forward Brett Egan celebrate Saturday after the Panthers' basketball team won the Class 1A state championship at Carver Arena in Peoria. Meyer learned in July he needs a kidney transplant and undergoes seven hours of dialysis each night.
LeRoy forward Teddy Harms (23) celebrates with the rest of the Panthers after they won the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
The LeRoy High School boys basketball team hoists its IHSA Class 1A state championship trophy after defeating Chicago Leo, 38-35, on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
The LeRoy High School basketball team celebrates after winning the IHSA Class 1A state championship over Chicago Leo on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LeRoy coach Mark Edmundson congratulates forward Noah Perry (21) after winning their IHSA Class 1A state championship game Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.
LeRoy High School assistant coach Wayne Meyer and junior forward Brett Egan celebrate Saturday after the Panthers' basketball team won the Class 1A state championship at Carver Arena in Peoria in 2016. Meyer learned that July he'd need a kidney transplant.
Wayne Meyer has won more than 400 games and undergone a kidney transplant during his time as head baseball coach at LeRoy High School. This weekend, he is coaching the Panthers in their first state tournament appearance at Peoria.