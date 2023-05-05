NORMAL – Whether in the batter’s box or on the pitcher’s mound, Jesse Courtney delivered for the Normal West High School baseball team Friday.

Courtney tossed a six-hit shutout and drove in the game’s only run as the Wildcats edged University High 1-0 in a nonconference battle at West.

The Illinois State recruit prevailed in a pitchers' duel with U High’s Eli Kieser, who will play at Ball State.

“I’ve played with Eli since I was in sixth grade. He’s a good friend of mine,” Courtney said. “I know he’s a good pitcher so I was excited to pitch against him.”

Courtney struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game performance.

“I think his secondary stuff was sharp today,” said West coach Chris Hawkins. “They’re a good fastball hitting team so you’ve got to be able to have something else. He was able to do that, and I thought that was the difference in the game.”

One and only run

Kieser and Courtney matched zeros for five innings. Blake Crancer was hit by a pitch to start the Wildcats’ sixth and stole second.

Courtney singled through the left side and continued to second on the throw home as Crancer slid in safely at the plate.

“It was a good pitch in the location I was looking for,” Courtney said. “I drove it pull side and scored Blake. It felt good when I got to second base.”

Working out of trouble

U High (13-14) stranded four runners in scoring position over the first four innings as Courtney secured the third out in each frame on a strikeout.

“My fastball was feeling smooth and it was accurate. My slider had some nice cut at the end,” Courtney said. “So I was really liking that combo for this game. When I was in those tough situations, I knew it had to be on me. I needed to get those Ks in those tough spots.”

The Pioneers, who received two hits each from Max Wille and Charlie Vercruysse, also had the tying run at third in the seventh when Courtney ended the game with a strikeout on a sharp-breaking slider.

“I thought their kid was terrific, too,” said U High coach Steve Paxson. “He toughened up in some moments, and their defense played really well behind him.”

Kieser also tough

Kieser struck out eight and walked one but hit four Wildcat batters.

“It was refreshing to see Eli throw as well as he did. I thought he really mixed spin well and commanded the baseball. I’m really proud of him,” Paxson said. “It was a good ballgame. We haven’t had a whole lot of those this year. We’ve had a lot of bug number scores.”

Positive thinking

West won its fourth straight game to improve to 10-12. Yet in the Wildcats’ minds, they are 16-6.

“We’ve talked about positive psychology. That’s what we’re going with right now, and our guys have bought into that,” Hawkins said. “You take five or six innings out of our season — just erase them — and our record is what I’ve been talking about.

"No one can stop you from thinking your record is better than it is, and no one can stop you from thinking offensively you’re on a good pace.”

Courtney had two of West’s three hits and Will Strehl the other.

