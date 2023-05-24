DECATUR – In the fourth inning with his team enjoying a 12-run advantage, Bennett Summers could have easily pulled up at second base with a double on his drive down the left-field line.

Instead, Summers never slowed down around second and slid in safely just ahead of the throw for a triple.

Aggressive from the start, the Central Catholic High School baseball team never let up in a convincing 15-0 rout of Oakwood on Wednesday in a semifinal of the Millikin Class 2A Sectional at Workman Family Baseball Field.

“You’ve got to take the extra bag. In postseason baseball, that bag is going to matter so much more in those tight games,” Summers said. “We’ve got to stay in that mindset. It doesn’t matter how much we’re up. We have to keep that intensity and keep playing as hard as we can.”

The Saints will tangle with Eureka in Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional championship game. The Hornets ousted Tolono Unity 7-2 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Central Catholic sprayed 13 hits in four innings while bringing the run rule into effect. The 16-10 Saints have outscored four postseason opponents by a combined margin of 48-2.

“It was a lot of fun to have everybody involved,” said Central Catholic coach Josh Miller. “Getting hot at the right time and having a bunch of dudes who like each other, it adds up to good stuff.”

The Saints stole four bases and executed two successful hit and runs in the first two innings while constructing an 8-0 lead against an Oakwood team that bowed out at 26-7.

“That’s kind of been our philosophy. We’re a first-year staff and our goal is to be as aggressive as possible and make the other team make plays,” Miller said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who can put the bat on the ball and make contact for us.”

Nick Mardis had three singles and a sacrifice fly in four plate appearances, scored three times and drove in two.

“I have to give that all to Coach Miller. It’s his first year and most coaches ease into things,” said Mardis. “I’d say we just had that confidence all year. We feel like we can’t be stopped.”

Jack Wisdom recorded two hits and three RBIs, while Summers, Chase Fisher and Colin Karr added two hits apiece.

Central Catholic catcher Charlie Graham reached base three times, and courtesy runner Blaise Killian scored on all three occasions.

Summers was the winning pitcher, allowing just a first-inning infield single. He struck out three and walked one.

“When you’ve got an offense like we do, you’re thinking fill up the zone and make them hit the ball,” Summers said. “We locked up on defense, and I’ve got to thank the squad for that. That was big time.”

Eureka advances

Slater Wilcox pitched a complete game and Ben Jablonski ripped a three-run double as Eureka improved to 31-3.

An Eastern Illinois recruit, Wilcox walked four and hit one to go with eight strikeouts. He recorded the final out on his 115th pitch, the postseason limit for hurlers.

“He’s kind of done that this year,” Hornets coach Dane Wear said. “He’s more focused on hitting his spot. He doesn’t think ‘OK, I’ve got to work to what does the umpire have. What is his zone.’ Once he figured that out, he knew here’s where I’ve got to be.”

Tolono (23-9) led 1-0 after one inning when a leadoff walk came around to score.

“I wasn’t happy about the run, but I can’t change the past,” said Wilcox. “So I was just moving on doing everything I could to help my team.”

Eureka tied it in the second when Carson Gates singled and scored on an error. The Hornets then capitalized on three Rockets’ errors and an Austin Wiegand double to score twice in the third and lead 3-2.

Zech Lapp’s two-out single in the fifth knocked in Jablonski. Jablonski’s sixth-inning double into the left field corner chased home Lapp, Wiegand and Wilcox with two outs.

“That was huge,” Jablonski said. “That put us up five. That was definitely a big sigh of relief. It gave us a big cushion.”

Eureka is no stranger to the sectional stage.

“This is what we’ve been playing for,” said Wear. “Eight times in the last 10 years we’ve been here, and we can’t seem to get over that hump. We did it one year back in 2013. We’re hoping we’ve got things lined up for us this year. They really want this, and those seniors are really pushing it.”

