Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Central Catholic High School baseball team won its first sectional championship since 1956 on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Eureka in the championship game of the Class 2A Millikin Sectional at Decatur.

The Saints (18-10) head to Springfield on Monday for a 5 p.m. super-sectional matchup with Quincy Notre Dame at Lincoln Land Community College.

“I think it was huge to get a couple runs in the first inning,” Central Catholic coach Josh Miller said. “We’re an aggressive team with lots of moving runners via steal attempts and hit and runs. That energy really set the tone for us throughout the day, and our pitchers just battle and trust our defense.”

Bennett Summers had an RBI double in the first inning and scored on Chase Fisher’s infield single.

Jack Wisdom’s sixth-inning double brought home the Saints’ third run.

“Our boys are loose and are soaking everything up, just trying to enjoy the ride,” said Miller.

Summers only needed 37 pitches in a rout of Oakwood in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal so he was eligible to pitch again Saturday. Summers reached the 115-pitch postseason limit on the final batter, allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out three and walking one.

“He competed as well as we could have hoped for on the mound,” said Miller.

Eureka (30-4) scored its two runs in the seventh inning on RBIs from Derrick Wiles and Tanner Wiegand. Hornets starter Austin Wiegand struck out seven and walked two in 5⅓ innings.

At Bloomington: Henry downed Heyworth 6-1 in the title game of the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional at Horenberger Field.

Class 4A

At Pekin: Jacob O’Day pitched a five-hit shutout to help Normal Community win its first regional since 2007 with a 3-0 victory over Plainfield Central.

“Jacob had command of all his pitches and our defense made some huge plays in big situations with runners in scoring position,” Ironmen coach Ryan Short said.

NCHS advances to the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional and will play Minooka at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Riley Hendren had two hits for the Ironmen. Hendren and Kyle Beaty each knocked in a run.

“I am really happy for and proud of our guys, especially our six seniors who also graduated (Saturday),” said Short. “Offensively, we battled and got timely hits when we needed them from Kyle Beaty and Riley Hendren. We are excited for the opportunity to continue in the tournament.”

Class 3A

At Bloomington: Champaign Central downed University High 5-1 in the championship game of the Bloomington Regional.

The Pioneers’ season ended at 20-16.

Prep Baseball

At Geneseo

Class 3A regional championship

-

Streator 7

Galesburg 6

Final

GW SF by Cole Martin

-@MyWebTimes @StreatorSports @streatorhsbase1 pic.twitter.com/OzgGmfBuSw — Brian Hoxsey (@TT_BrianHoxsey) May 27, 2023

At Geneseo: Cole Martin’s walk-off sacrifice fly lifted Streator to a 7-6 triumph over Galesburg.

The Bulldogs move on to the Metamora Sectional and will face Peoria Richwoods at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

At Mahomet: Lincoln’s season came to a close with a 4-1 loss to Mahomet-Seymour.

Softball

Class 1A

At Tuscola: LeRoy won the first sectional softball championship in school history with a 2-1 decision over Heart of Illinois Conference rival Heyworth.

LeRoy (31-6) advances to Monday’s 11 a.m. Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional against Ottawa Marquette.

Morgan Fleming had three of the Panthers’ 11 hits. Emily Mennenga and Lilly Long added two apiece.

Mennenga hit an inside-the-park home run, and Natalie Loy had the other LeRoy RBI.

“The girls had a great week of preparation and executed well. I’m incredibly proud of this group,” Panthers coach Doug Hageman said. “Mennenga came through with a big bunt and an inside-the-park home run, Fleming had good at bats all day and the girls played a great game defensively.”

Long (16-3) gave up three hits, walked two and struck out eight to earn the pitching win.

“Long didn’t have her best stuff but pitched with a refusal to lose,” said Hageman.

Bailey Brooks knocked in the lone Heyworth run in the third inning.

Photos:Bloomington baseball at Normal Community.