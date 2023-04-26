Chicago Lane Tech lit up the scoreboard on April 26 to propel past Chicago Payton for an 8-3 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 26

In recent action on April 21, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Whitney Young on April 21 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.

