Wilmette Loyola topped Chicago Mt. Carmel 4-3 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Wilmette Loyola on April 18 at Wilmette Loyola Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.