Williamsville turned in a thorough domination of Taylorville 7-1 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 3.

In recent action on April 29, Taylorville faced off against Mattoon and Williamsville took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 28 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.

