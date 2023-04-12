The force was strong for Westville as it pierced Champaign St. Thomas More during Wednesday's 16-1 thumping in Illinois high school baseball action on April 12.

In recent action on April 3, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Pontiac and Westville took on Watseka on April 6 at Watseka High School.

