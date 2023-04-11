A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Westville defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-6 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on April 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Hoopeston and Westville took on Watseka on April 6 at Watseka High School.

