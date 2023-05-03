Impressive was a ready adjective for Westmont's 18-3 throttling of Chicago Intrinsic in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Farragut and Westmont took on Champaign Academy on April 19 at Champaign Academy High.

