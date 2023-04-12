Fan stress was at an all-time high as Waverly South County did just enough to beat Mattoon 8-6 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 12.

In recent action on April 3, Mattoon faced off against Charleston and Waverly South County took on Olney Richland County on April 8 at Olney Richland County High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.