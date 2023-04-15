Warrensburg-Latham showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Athens 15-7 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 6, Athens faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Warrensburg-Latham took on Tuscola on April 4 at Tuscola High School.

