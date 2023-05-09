Fan stress was at an all-time high as Warrensburg-Latham did just enough to beat Argenta-Oreana 2-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 9.

In recent action on May 2, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Mt Pulaski and Warrensburg-Latham took on Shelbyville on May 2 at Warrensburg-Latham High School.

