Villa Grove put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Fisher in an 8-4 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.

In recent action on April 13, Fisher faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Villa Grove took on Decatur Lutheran on April 14 at Decatur Lutheran.

