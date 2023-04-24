Vandalia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 17-6 win over Pana in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 18, Pana faced off against Hillsboro and Vandalia took on Shelbyville on April 13 at Shelbyville High School.

