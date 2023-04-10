The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tremont didn't mind, dispatching Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7-6 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 5, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Tremont took on LeRoy on April 3 at LeRoy High School.

