Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Ottawa chalked up in tripping Dunlap 3-2 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 29, Dunlap faced off against Normal West and Ottawa took on Metamora on April 27 at Ottawa Township High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.