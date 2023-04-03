Raymond Lincolnwood put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Hillsboro in a 5-1 decision for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 3.

In recent action on March 30, Hillsboro faced off against Pana and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Edinburg on March 28 at Edinburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.