Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Fisher still prevailed 14-11 against Rantoul in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 10.

In recent action on May 4, Rantoul faced off against Monticello and Fisher took on Mt Pulaski on May 4 at Fisher High School.

