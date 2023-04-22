Chicago Sullivan collected a solid win over Chicago Schurz in a 10-6 verdict in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Foreman on April 11 at Chicago Foreman High School.
