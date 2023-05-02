Chicago Perspectives Charter tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Carver 6-2 on May 2 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 25, Chicago Perspectives Charter faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.