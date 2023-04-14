Chicago Mt. Carmel turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 7-4 win over Joliet Catholic in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 14.
In recent action on April 8, Joliet Catholic faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on April 6 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.
