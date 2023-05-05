Riding a wave of production, Chicago Bowen surfed over Chicago Dyett 5-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago South Shore on April 27 at Chicago Dyett High School.
