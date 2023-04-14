Tolono Unity's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Mattoon during an 8-3 blowout in Illinois high school baseball on April 14.

In recent action on April 3, Mattoon faced off against Charleston and Tolono Unity took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 10 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

