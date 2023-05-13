It was a tough night for Champaign Centennial which was overmatched by Tolono Unity in this 12-6 verdict.

In recent action on May 9, Champaign Centennial faced off against Danville and Tolono Unity took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on May 9 at Tolono Unity High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.