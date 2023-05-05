It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tolono Unity wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 8-7 over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 29, Pleasant Plains faced off against Teutopolis and Tolono Unity took on Champaign St. Thomas More on May 1 at Tolono Unity High School.
