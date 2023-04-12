Lisle Benet scored early and often to roll over Chicago St. Patrick 20-10 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 12.

In recent action on April 8, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Joliet Catholic and Lisle Benet took on Park Ridge Maine South on April 8 at Park Ridge Maine South High School.

