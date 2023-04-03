Chicago Kennedy turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Rauner 14-4 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Rauner faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Clemente on March 30 at Chicago Clemente Academy.
