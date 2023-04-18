A tight-knit tilt turned in Manteno's direction just enough to squeeze past Lisle 3-2 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 18.

In recent action on April 14, Lisle faced off against West Chicago Wheaton Academy and Manteno took on Coal City on April 11 at Manteno High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.