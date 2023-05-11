Chicago Marist's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate La Grange Park Nazareth 11-1 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy on May 11 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 29, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Marist took on Arlington Heights St. Viator on May 6 at Chicago Marist High School.
