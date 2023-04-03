Chicago Kenwood left no doubt on Monday, controlling Chicago Payton from start to finish for a 7-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on March 27, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Kenwood took on Riverside Brookfield on March 30 at Riverside Brookfield High School.

