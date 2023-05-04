Chicago Kennedy gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Lake View 13-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Curie on April 24 at Chicago Curie High School.

