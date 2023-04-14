A vice-like defensive effort helped Eureka squeeze Colfax Ridgeview 15-0 in a shutout performance during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 7, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 10 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.
