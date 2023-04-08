It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in St. Joseph-Ogden's 2-0 blanking of Williamsville at Williamsville High on April 8 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on March 30, Williamsville faced off against Carlinville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 3 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.