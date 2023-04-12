It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in St. Joseph-Ogden's 15-0 blanking of Villa Grove in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 12.
In recent action on April 6, Villa Grove faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and St Joseph-Ogden took on Williamsville on April 8 at Williamsville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.