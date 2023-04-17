St. Joseph-Ogden recorded a big victory over Fairbury Prairie Central 14-4 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Rantoul and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 13 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
