Springfield Southeast's defense kept Springfield Lanphier under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 16-0 decision for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 6.

In recent action on March 29, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Normal University and Springfield Southeast took on Petersburg PORTA on March 30 at Petersburg PORTA High School.

