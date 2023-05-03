It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Springfield Southeast's 20-0 blanking of Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 3.
In recent action on April 27, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 26 at Springfield Southeast High School.
